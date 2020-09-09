Gold Medalist Runner Caster Semenya Loses Appeal Over Testosterone Rule
END OF THE RACE?
South African runner Caster Semenya lost her latest appeal to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland over restrictions placed on the level of testosterone allowed in female runners. Semenya’s body produces higher-than-average levels of testosterone due to a genetic condition. “I refuse to let World Athletics drug me or stop me from being who I am,” she told the BBC. Semenya would be required to take drugs that lower her testosterone if she wished to compete in events over the distance of 400 meters in the postponed Tokyo Olympics. Semenya won Olympic gold in the 800-meter in 2012 and 2016 but was precluded from running to defend her title due to the change in rulings. Wold Athletics said in a statement: “We welcome today's decision by the Swiss Federal Tribunal to uphold our DSD regulations as a legitimate and proportionate means of protecting the right of all female athletes to participate in our sport on fair and meaningful terms.”