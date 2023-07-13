‘Gold Rush: White Water’ Star Dies After Cancer Battle
‘FOUGHT COURAGEOUSLY’
‘Dakota’ Fred Hurt, the gold mining star of Gold Rush: White Water, died on Tuesday, his family confirmed. He was 80. In a statement, his family said he passed away “surrounded by family.” “He fought courageously in his battle against cancer. Fred touched many lives and was loved and supported by many.” Hurt appeared in the first four seasons of the Discovery show Gold Rush before getting his own spinoff show in 2018 with his son, Dustin, in which they searched for gold in Alaska. “The Gold Rush family is deeply saddened to learn of Fred Hurt’s passing,” a statement read from the show’s Twitter account. “His joy for life and adventure was contagious. We share our heartfelt condolences with his family, friends, and all who loved him.”