MADE HIS PICK
Gold Star Father Khizr Khan Endorses Joe Biden in 2020 Election
Khizr Khan, the Gold Star parent who spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
“I’m supporting Joe Biden for President because of the America he stands for and the one he will fight for—the country that my son, Humayun Khan, believed in and fought for so bravely,” Khan, whose son was killed in Iraq, reportedly said in a statement distributed by the Biden campaign.
The Gold Star father, who had been publicly criticized by then-candidate Donald Trump shortly after his DNC speech, said the president “has consistently chosen" himself over the United States and used “totalitarian governments to sway elections and undermine our rule of law to serve his self-interest.” Biden, on the other hand, “never wavered in his commitment” to America, Khan claimed. “I trust Joe Biden to be that person because I know his heart like I know my own. He understands loss and pain in a way that crosses barriers and connects all people,” he said, according to The Hill. Khan came after Trump for constantly “smear[ing] the character of Muslims” in his speech, and the then-candidate responded by publicly belittling the family.