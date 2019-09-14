CHEAT SHEET
ROYAL FLUSH
Gold Toilet Stolen from Winston Churchill’s Birth Home
A 66-year-old man is in custody in connection with the theft of a solid gold toilet that had just been installed in the birth home of British leader Winston Churchill. The Associated Press reports that the toilet, which was made by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was estimated to be worth around $1.25 million. It had just been installed in the Blenheim Palace, west of London, after being displayed at the Guggenheim Museum in New York. Police say the removal of the fully functioning toilet caused “significant damage and flooding” in the residence, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site filled with valuable treasures tied to Churchill. “The artwork has not been recovered at this time but we are conducting a thorough investigation to find it and bring those responsible to justice,” Thames Valley Police Detective Inspector Jess Milne in a statement.