The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced on Friday morning that they are getting divorced just three months after their televised wedding ceremony.

The couple revealed their intention to go their separate ways in an interview with Good Morning America. “We’ve looked closely at our situation—our living situation and so forth—and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Turner said.

Interviewer Juju Chang asked if he meant that they intend to “get a divorce.” “Yes,” both Turner and Nist answered. “Three months after getting married?” Chang continued. “Yes,” the couple replied.

Turner proposed to Nist in the finale of the first season of The Golden Bachelor, which aired on Nov. 30. The couple then exchanged vows Jan. 4 in a live TV wedding billed as The Golden Wedding.

Explaining how that lifelong commitment ended up lasting just a quarter of a year, Turner said: “The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families. So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

Nist also explained that the couple never agreed on where they would live together. “We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey,” she said. “And we just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision.”

Despite calling it quits, the couple said their feelings for each other were—and continue to be—completely genuine. “I still love this person,” a visibly emotional Turner said. “There’s no doubt in my mind: I still am in love with her. I root for her every day.” Nist similarly said: “I still love him.”

The couple signed a prenuptial agreement before their wedding, Chang confirmed.

ABC announced earlier this year that a spinoff show, The Golden Bachelorette, would premiere in the fall of 2024 following the success of The Golden Bachelor. The premiere of Turner and Nist’s show set ratings records for any Hulu series in The Bachelor franchise, according to Deadline.