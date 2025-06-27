‘Golden Bachelor,’ 66, Ripped for Wanting Much Younger Women

Sometimes the ghosts of Saturday Night Live’s past have a mind of their own. Cast member Sarah Sherman recently learned that all of her SNL checks were being sent to the estate of the late Gilda Radner, an iconic alum of the show and an inspiration of Sherman’s. During a recent appearance on the Good One podcast, Sherman recounted the experience of receiving a “giant” handwritten letter from Radner’s brother notifying her of the mix-up. “I started, like, hysterically sobbing, obviously,” she said on the podcast. “I’m like, ‘Okay, God’s speaking to me right now.’” Radner is fondly remembered by SNL fans for being one of the seven “Not Ready for Prime Time Players” who made up the show’s original cast in 1975. Her parody of Barbara Walters was lauded by Walters herself, who called the actress “the first person to make fun of news anchors,” and Radner also snagged an Emmy Award for her work in 1978. Sherman was so touched by the cosmic connection to Radner that she sent a long text to her famously concise boss, Lorne Michaels. His response? “That’s sweet.”
The traditionally spendthrift Tampa Bay Rays made a massive investment in shortstop Wander Franco in 2021, signing him to an 11-year, $182 million deal. Now, it looks like that investment was a poor one. On Thursday, Franco was found guilty in a sexual abuse case in the Dominican Republic and received a two-year suspended sentence. A panel of three judges ruled unanimously that, when he was 21, Franco manipulated a 14-year-old girl into a four-month relationship and paid the girl’s mother thousands of dollars. Judge Jakayra Veras García dressed Franco down: “If you don’t like people very close to your age, you have to wait your time.” Since authorities in the Dominican Republic announced that they were investigating Franco in 2023, the shortstop has been on the league’s restricted list, which prevents him from playing or collecting any of the pay from his contract. Though he escaped jail time, Franco is likely to find it difficult to secure a work visa to return to the United States—and faces potential disciplinary action from MLB. The former top prospect may have played his last game in American pro baseball.
After placekicker Justin Tucker was slapped with a 10-game ban yesterday by the NFL, another pro football player found himself embroiled in scandal this week. According to TMZ, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was arrested on Thursday after he refused to hand over a friend’s car keys during a police search. The four-year league veteran and his friend, Marcus Cunningham, were being questioned by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department when officers noticed a gun in Cunningham’s car. Cunningham tossed his car keys to Lenoir, who sent the keys flying toward a third man who tried to hide them. As a result, Lenoir was arrested for resisting a peace officer—a misdemeanor count in California which can result in a sentence of up to one year in jail. He was released on Friday morning and is scheduled to appear in court next month. Lenoir is coming off the best season of his career, earning him a five-year, $92 million contract extension last November. Since he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft, he’s emerged as a defensive leader for the 49ers.
The president of the University of Virginia (UVA) in Charlottesville is resigning a day after the Trump administration demanded that he do so, according to The New York Times. James Ryan, who had led the university since 2018, tendered his resignation to the school’s board Friday in an attempt to end a Justice Department civil rights probe into UVA’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices. Ryan was a champion of DEI, which put him at odds with conservative alumni and board members who thought he was “too woke,” according to the Times. But it was pressure from the Trump administration that made him fold. The Department of Justice alleged that the university had not done away with its racial diversity initiatives despite the 2023 Supreme Court ruling that ended affirmative action. Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has waged war on both DEI and top universities. The administration is currently locked in battle with Harvard University, where it has frozen several billion in federal funding, having already earned surrender from Columbia with similar tactics. The Daily Beast has reached out to UVA for comment.
The newest sexy senior selected to lead the next season of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor has already lost his audience after making some shockingly sexist and ageist comments about the show’s contestants. Former NFL linebacker Mel Owen, 66, is set to follow in the footsteps of 72-year-old Gerry Turner as The Bachelor spinoff’s leading man. Although Turner found love, got married, and divorced in a whirlwind four months, Owen believes he will have better luck if his love interests meet his non-negotiables. Owen, now a lawyer, said on the MGoBlue Podcast with Jon Jansen that he told producers that he preferred women 45 to 60, adding, “just being honest.” “If they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them,” he said. “This is not ‘The Silver Bachelor’; this is ‘The Golden Bachelor.’” Owen also requested that the women had to “be fit” to go with his athlete lifestyle because “I’m staying in shape and work out and stuff.” He added, “And I told them [to] try and stay away from artificial hips and the wigs.” The former Los Angeles Rams player, active with the team from 1981 to 1989, didn’t win any fans online with the comments, with some pledging not to watch the show with Owen in the lead. One X commentator added, “Doesn’t sound like much of a mystery as to why he’s still a bachelor.”
Sam Rockwell says he’s still cashing checks for a movie he never actually appeared in. The Oscar winner recently recalled on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he had driven to New Jersey more than three decades ago to audition for a one-line part in the 1989 drama Lean on Me, which stars Morgan Freeman and Beverly Todd. The White Lotus star said he landed the gig, but “they never got to my scene, so they had to let me go because they didn’t want to pay me for a week.” He added, “They didn’t fire me, they just sort of let me go because they were like, ‘We can’t pay him a week for one line.’” He said he had driven to New Jersey with fellow actors Kevin Corrigan and Michael Imperioli, known for his role in The Sopranos. Imperioli ended up getting cast in Lean on Me, but “I still get residual checks for that, even though I’m not in it,” Rockwell said. He might have missed out then, but Rockwell more than made up for it, earning an Oscar nearly 30 years later for his supporting role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
The Supreme Court has sided with Texas in the fight to enact a new state law requiring porn platforms to verify its users are legal adults. In one of its flurry of decisions released Friday, the Court stood by the 2023 law, which requires users of sites containing “sexual material harmful to minors” to prove they are over 18 by uploading their government-issued ID. A group representing the porn industry sued to block the law, arguing it violates the First Amendment rights of porn site users by restricting their access to content that should be protected as free speech. However, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued that existing measures to prevent minors from accessing pornographic content, such as parental controls, have been ineffective. As with many hot-button rulings this session, the decision fell along ideological lines, with the conservative-majority court ruling 6-3 to uphold the law. Texas is one of 19 states—most of them Republican-led—with age verification laws in place. Penning the dissent, liberal Justice Elena Kagan expressed concern that the ruling would inadvertently restrict adult users’ First Amendment right to access the sites. Adult entertainment giant PornHub has already disabled its platform in most states with age-verification laws, citing similar concerns to Kagan.
A transgender teenage boy accused of firebombing a Tesla dealership in Kansas City could face up to 30 years behind bars after being indicted on federal charges. Owen McIntire, 19, denied tossing Molotov cocktails at an EV dealership in March, damaging two Cybertrucks and a number of Tesla charging points and causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. He was charged with malicious destruction of property and unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device—federal crimes which carry a mandatory five-year prison sentence, potentially resulting in a three-decade jail term. He was released from custody due to “serious and ongoing” medical needs, which includes treatment for autism, ADHD and depression, along with gender-affirming care. Following his arrest in April, Attorney General Pam Bondi said: “Let me be extremely clear to anyone who still wants to firebomb a Tesla property: you will not evade us. You will be arrested. You will be prosecuted. You will spend decades behind bars. It is not worth it.” McIntire has been placed under home arrest and ordered to stay with his parents until the trial begins on August 11. He has also been told to stay away from Tesla dealerships.
Singer-songwriter Rebekah Del Rio, who became a cinematic legend with her haunting performance of “Llorando” in the film Mulholland Drive, has died at her home in Los Angeles. She was 57. Del Rio had originally landed a country record deal in Nashville, Tennessee, with her recording of “Llorando”, a Spanish-language cover of Roy Orbison’s “Crying.” She was introduced to Mulholland Drive director David Lynch, who decided to use Del Rio’s performance in a pivotal scene that takes place in a night club. Del Rio later said in an interview that she performed every take live so the film’s stars Naomi Watts and Laura Harring, who watch her sing, could experience the song’s full emotion. The performance launched her film career, with her vocals later appearing in Southland Tales, Sin City, Man on Fire and Streets of Legend. She also performed alongside Moby in an episode of Lynch’s Twin Peaks: The Return. Just two weeks before her death, she performed live at a charity event screening of Mulholland Drive. Her cause of her death remains unknown and comes 16 years after her son, Phillip C. DeMars, died of cancer in 2009 aged 23.
A California teen was left in a medically induced coma after he plunged off a 120-foot cliff while hiking with his dad earlier this month. Zane Wach, 14, walked off the slope while descending Mount Whitney. He was showing signs of altitude sickness that left him disoriented and and made him hallucinate. His father, Ryan Wach, told The Independent that Zane began acting strangely after completing the hardest part of their hike. Zane, an athletic teen with hiking experience, complained of nausea and fatigue before his condition took a turn for the worse. “He said, like those snow patches down there, they look like snowmen, or those green lakes that are in the distance, I see Kermit the Frog and his friends and a few other random things,” Wach recalled, describing his son’s hallucinations. Despite stopping for a short rest, Zane’s condition worsened and he later appeared to sleepwalk toward the slope’s edge, and eventually fell off the cliff. Zane remains in a medically induced coma in Las Vegas, having sustained head trauma, a broken ankle, finger, and pelvis. A GoFundMe campaign for his family has raised over $23,000.