‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Engaged to New Girlfriend After Divorce

Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner got engaged to his girlfriend Lana Sutton less than a year after the pair went public with their relationship. The reality TV star announced he was dating the retired teacher in April, a year after he divorced Theresa Nist, who he met on the first season of the ABC show. Turner announced his engagement via Instagram, where he shared photos of the pair, with Sutton’s diamond ring in every photo. “We’ve got BIG news. The Golden Bachelor is OFF the market,” read the caption. “I found my perfect match and she said ‘YES’. I Love this woman.” The pair began dating after Sutton reached out to him via Facebook, and since then, Turner has been posting photos of the couple on social media. The reality TV show is a spinoff of iconic dating show The Bachelor, centering on senior citizens looking for love. Turner was the first season’s bachelor, and married Nist in January 2024. The pair divorced three months later in April. Despite their split, Nist has previously expressed that she harbors no ill will. “I really am happy for him,” she said. “He found someone that really suits him, and that’s wonderful.”