‘Nomadland’ Censored in China Amid Outrage Over Director Chloe Zhao’s 2013 Interview
NO LAND AT ALL
The film Nomadland has been censored on the web in China amid outrage over a 2013 interview with its director, Chloe Zhao, who less than a week ago became the first Asian woman to take home the Golden Globe for Best Director. Chinese state media originally celebrated her accomplishment, but questions over her citizenship—she was born in Beijing and later moved to the U.S.—and the old interview led censors to wipe promotions and mentions of the film from the Chinese internet. In 2013, Zhao told Filmmaker magazine that she chose her subjects of the American heartland because of her childhood in China, “a place where there are lies everywhere.” The quote was deleted from the original article in mid-February. The film has been scheduled for an April 23 release date in China.