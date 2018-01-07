Golden Globes 2018: How to Watch, Live Stream

Awards season kicks off this Sunday, January 7, 2018, with the 75th annual Golden Globes awards ceremony, hosted by Seth Meyers and broadcast from the Beverly Hilton at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Given the number of buzzworthy movies this year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) did not surprise with its nominations, led by The Shape of Water, which came in with seven nods. The Post, a much-needed celebration of good journalism in a year full of disinformation, follows with six to its name, as does Frances McDormand’s powerful Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

This is not to say, however, that the list wasn’t absent of snubs. Fan favorite Lady Bird was only granted four nominations; admittedly no small number, but Oscar-contender Greta Gerwig was noticeably left out of the all-male “Best Director” category. Other highly acclaimed films such as Call Me By Your Name and Get Out fared worse, with only three and two nominations, respectively.

The list of TV contenders is helmed by HBO’s Big Little Lies, with six nods, and FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan, with four. Hulu’s timely Handmaid’s Tale came in with three, and Showtime’s SMILF with two.

There is also to look forward to, of course, the Cecil B. DeMille Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” which this year will go to Oprah Winfrey.

While Hollywood awards shows are usually de rigeur events of booze and debauchery, it perhaps goes without saying that this year’s show will be a little different. Following the first year of the Trump presidency, and in the midst of the #MeToo movement, which was spurred by Hollywood’s own Harvey Weinstein, women are reportedly planning on wearing black to the red carpet as a show of force and solidarity.

Let’s just hope that Weinstein doesn’t pull a Weinstein and show up.

How to Watch the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on TV

The 75th annual Golden Globes will be broadcast live on NBC starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 7. The red carpet pre-show will start at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

How to Live Stream the 2018 Golden Globe Awards

If you have a cable login, you can stream the Golden Globes at https://www.nbc.com/live.

Those with Hulu’s Live TV package can also watch.

If you don’t have cable, the red carpet pre-show will be streamed on the Golden Globes’ Facebook page starting at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.