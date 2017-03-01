Oprah Winfrey ‘Rethinking’ Viability of a Presidential Run

Talk-show host and national darling Oprah Winfrey says she’s reconsidering the possibility of a presidential run in the wake of President Trump’s election to the public office. Winfrey made the comments during an interview with Bloomberg Media’s David Rubenstein. “Have you ever thought that, given the popularity you have—we haven’t broken the glass ceiling yet for women—that you could actually run for president and actually be elected?” he asked. Before, she said, she’d “never considered the question, even a possibility.” But now, after seeing Trump win, “I just thought, ‘Oh... oh?’” Rubenstein said, “Because, it’s clear you don’t need government experience to be elected president of the United States.” She responded: “That’s what I thought. I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough’... And now I’m thinking—Oh.”
