Golden Globes Will Be ‘Private Event,’ Won’t Stream Anywhere

You won’t be able to watch the Golden Globe Awards this year unless you’re there yourself. In a tweet, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that the ceremony will be “a private event” that “will not be live-streamed” anywhere online. The Golden Globes’ social media accounts will publish the winners online. NBC, which usually airs the Globes, had already nixed any planned broadcast of the Globes’ 2022 ceremony over a lack of diversity and ethical concerns. The HFPA admitted it had no Black members last year despite claiming to be made up of a representative group of international journalists, leading to an A-list boycott and calls for reform.