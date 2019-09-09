CHEAT SHEET
SIGN OF LIFE?
Tapping Noises Heard From Ship Which Overturned Off Georgia Coast With Four Trapped on Board
A rescue team has heard tapping noises from inside a cargo ship which overturned and caught fire off the Georgia coast. The Golden Ray rolled over on its side in St. Simons Sound early Sunday with a pilot and 23 crew members on board. Twenty of the crew were safely evacuated from the ship but flames and smoke have so far prevented rescuers from going in to find the remaining four people. On Sunday, Coast Guard Station Brunswick Commander Justin Irwin told The Brunswick News that tapping was heard from inside the vessel and that Coast Guard members were tapping back. “We don’t know if it is all four of them, but there has to be something in there tapping back at us,” Irwin said. Petty Officer 3rd class Ryan Dickinson added Monday morning that the Coast Guard rescue team “can’t confirm that it’s signs of life ... but they did hear sounds.”