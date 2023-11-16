Warriors Star Draymond Green Suspended 5 Games for Rudy Gobert Headlock Incident
TAKE A SEAT
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been suspended for five games after putting Minnesota Timberwolves’ big man Rudy Gobert in a headlock during Tuesday evening’s testy in-season tournament game, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. Less than two minutes into the matchup, Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels and Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson got tangled up while attempting to rebound the ball, resulting in a brief on-court tussle before Gobert entered the scene, seemingly attempting to split the pair up. Green, a famously fiery player who’d been ejected for a squabble just two games prior, then came up and put Gobert in a headlock, dragging him across the court while coaches and players tried to force the Warriors star to let go of his rival. Ultimately, Green, Thompson, and McDaniels were all ejected; and the Warriors, missing several key players, lost 104-101.