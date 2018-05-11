‘Golden State Killer’ Suspect Charged With Four More Murders, Bringing Total to 12

Read it at NBC News
Joseph James DeAngelo, who is suspected of being the “Golden State Killer,” was charged on Thursday with four additional counts of murder, bringing the total number to 12. DeAngelo, a retired police officer, allegedly committed the crimes in California in the 1970s and 1980s and was arrested on April 24, following an investigation involving the use of genealogy websites for potential DNA matches. “Violent cold cases never grow cold for their victims or loved ones,” Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley said at a news conference on Thursday.