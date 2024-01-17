Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević died on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack at a team dinner in Salt Lake City, the team announced. He was 46.

Warriors head basketball coach Steve Kerr said the team was “absolutely devastated,” in a statement posted to Twitter. “In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy,” he added.

Milojević joined the Warriors in 2021, and worked primarily with the team’s forwards and centers.

Before joining the Warriors, he coached KK Buducnost, a basketball club from Montenegro, to the team’s league title, as well as national cups in Serbia and Montenegro. He also at one point coached Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, one of the NBA’s best players, during his time at KK Mega Basket, a Serbian professional team.

Milojević himself was a three-time MVP in the Adriatic Basketball Association, and had a 14-year career as a player.

The Warriors-Jazz game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed by the NBA as the team grieves.

Milojević is survived by his wife Natasa, and two children: Nikola and Masa.