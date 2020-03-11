Golden State Warriors Defy Officials’ Calls to Cancel Games Amid Coronavirus
The Golden State Warriors have reportedly brushed off local officials’ pleas to cancel games in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, opting to host the Los Angeles Clippers for a game on Tuesday night despite warnings from health experts. Supervisor Aaron Peskin told Mission Local that officials had expressed their concerns to Rick Welts, the head of the Warriors organization. “I have expressed my desire that they do this voluntarily before... we do it as an emergency public health order,” he said. “It’s not a matter of ‘if.’ It’s a matter of ‘when.’ I hope they come to that conclusion before we make them come to that conclusion.” Mayor London Breeds’ office set out “aggressive recommendations” last week that included “canceling non-essential events” like “concerts, sporting events, conventions or large community events.” The mayor’s office said they have yet to speak to the team about the “recommendations” getting more forceful. The team posted signs around Chase Center ahead of Tuesday night's game warning attendees that they “voluntarily assume all risks” of contracting the novel coronavirus by entering the venue.