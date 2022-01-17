Warriors Distance Themselves From Co-Owner Who Doesn’t ‘Care’ About Uyghurs
‘UGLY TRUTH’
The Golden State Warriors distanced themselves on Monday from minority owner Chamath Palihapitiya who has come under fire over remarks about China’s genocide against Uyghur Muslims during a recent episode of his podcast. “As a limited investor who has no day-to-day operating functions wit the Warriors, Mr, Palihaptiya does not speak on behalf of our franchise, and his views certainly don’t reflect those of our organization,” the basketball team wrote in a statement posted to its Twitter account on Monday. Palihapitiya was sharply criticized for saying “nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs.” “You bring it up because you care and I think it’s nice that you care. The rest of us don’t care,” he said. “Until we actually clean up our own house, the idea that we step outside of our borders with, you know, with us sort of like morally virtue signaling about somebody else’s human rights track record is deplorable.”