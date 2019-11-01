Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry Will Be Out for Three Months Due to Broken Hand

CHEAT SHEET
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will likely sit out for three months after he broke his hand, SFGate reports. In an announcement Friday, the team said Curry had surgery on his broken left hand—specifically his second metacarpal bone—at a Los Angeles hospital Friday morning. The Warriors said they would give another status update in three months time. The player broke his hand Wednesday in a game against the Phoenix Suns, and left the game in the third quarter. Despite the fracture, Curry was pictured out trick or treating with his family Thursday with his hand wrapped. The scheduled end of his hiatus would reportedly be just a couple of weeks before the NBA All-Star Game.