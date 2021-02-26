Golden Statue of Donald Trump Unveiled at Hellish-Looking CPAC Meeting
POLISHING A TURD
When Donald Trump breaks his post-presidency silence with a speech on Sunday, he’ll do it in the presence of something he has almost certainly always dreamed of—an enormous golden statue of himself. Bloomberg News reporter William Turton shared footage of the golden Trump being wheeled into Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday. The statue appears to depict Trump wearing flip-flops and star-spangled boxer shorts and wielding a fairy godmother’s magic wand. In the video, Trump fans can be heard in the background incorrectly describing the eyesore as “awesome” and “so cool.” Turton also reported that around a third of attendees that he’d encountered weren’t wearing masks, and that, when one staff member politely asked a CPAC attendee to put his mask on, “he turned toward her, coughed, and kept walking.” The CPAC meetup will officially get underway with speakers Friday, but attendees will have to wait two more days to hear what Trump has to say.