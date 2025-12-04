Goldie Hawn Bursts Into Tears During Tribute to Late Co-Star
Hollywood icon Goldie Hawn broke down during an emotional tribute to her friend, neighbor and former co-star Diane Keaton, who died of pneumonia on Oct. 11. Keaton, 79, was remembered at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala, which was held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday. Hawn, 80, starred in 1996’s The First Wives Club with Keaton and Bette Midler. Through tears, she recalled learning of Keaton’s death. “She can’t be gone. She just cannot be gone,” Hawn said. “No one like that should ever die. She just brought so much joy, so much life, so much exuberance. She was like lightning in a bottle. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do, there wasn’t any world that she couldn’t live in, she was just an extraordinary human being.” Keaton also reminisced about their 1996 hit. “She was very tenacious,” Hawn said. “She’s an incredibly hard worker. At the same time, she would come into the makeup trailer, which is my favorite thing, and she had a different hat on every day.” Sarah Paulson, who starred with Keaton in The Other Sister, also paid tribute at the event, calling the star one of “the great loves of my life.”