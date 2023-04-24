Goldman Sachs CEO Living Large on Company Jet
THE HIGH LIFE
Goldman Sachs CEO and part-time DJ David Solomon is living the high life—literally—with the help of his company’s private jet. Solomon, who took over as CEO in 2018, ditched the company’s jet-sharing agreement with NetJets and instead had the company purchase two private jets outright, reportedly upsetting some insiders. Over the last 15 months, the two planes have traveled to the Bahamas, where Solomon owns a home, at least 21 times, according to data compiled by Insider. (The data does not specify who was on the plane, though people familiar with the matter say it rarely flies without Solomon or President John Waldron on board.) Some of these trips were for work purposes, but others were personal, for which Goldman Sachs says Solomon reimburses the company. Among the other flights were eight trips to Los Angeles, where one of Solomon’s children lives, and one to Chicago on the eve of Lollapalooza, where Solomon was playing a set. (Solomon also scheduled a town hall with Chicago employees for that day.) A company spokesperson told Insider the board “fully supports the use of the Goldman Sachs planes for travel, just as it supported the use of private aircraft by previous Goldman Sachs executives.”