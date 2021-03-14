Goldman Sachs CEO Used Company Jet for Pandemic Getaways: Bloomberg
TROUBLE IN PARADISE
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon pushed to get the power bank’s employees back in the office during the height of the pandemic, but spent his time jetting off to the Bahamas seven times in seven weeks on the company jet, according to Bloomberg. Solomon famously called remote working an “aberration” and pushed to buck New York City lockdown measures until top executives talked him down, according to the report. All the while, he jetted off to the Bahamas, the Caribbean, and Montana at a time when Americans were restricted from traveling due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. Bloomberg suggested that Solomon’s lack of regard for the safety of his associates led to the rapid departure of three of his key team members in recent months and frustration within the financial institution known for discretion. Bloomberg further reported that while the pandemic “unleashed a windfall for Wall Street” and that Goldman’s revenue jumped 22 percent last year, debate is stirring over Solomon’s leadership style.