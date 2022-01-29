CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Goldman Sachs CEO’s Pay Doubles to $35 Million
PAYDAY
Read it at Bloomberg
The CEO of Goldman Sachs is getting a raise. A year after having his check slashed to a measly $17.5 million—the Goldman board required him to forego $10 million after the investment bank was caught up in an international bribery scandal—David Solomon, age 60, will receive double that, mostly in stock options, but a sizeable $12 million in cash. He’ll be the best-paid CEO at a major U.S. bank with the 2021 package. The bank has seen a major increase in profits, as have other large banks.