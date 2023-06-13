Goldman Sachs Execs Hate That Their CEO Won’t Stop DJing

CHEAT SHEET
Some major players at Goldman Sachs are cranky that CEO David Solomon won’t give up his side hustle as a DJ, according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal. The disgruntled big shots include executive vice president John Rogers and former chief executive Lloyd Blankfein, the article said. Some executives are also unhappy with Solomon’s more rigid approach to the company’s culture and his decision to rein in the power of its roughly 420 partners. Those loyal to Solomon have pointed out that the firm’s stock price has rebounded from the depths of the pandemic under his leadership.