Goldman Sachs Honcho David Solomon: I Am Not a ‘Caricature’

Read it at CNBC
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has been buffeted by a slew of negative stories—about his deejaying hobby, his temper, layoffs, and more—and it sounds like it’s getting to him. “It’s not fun, you know, watching some of the personal attacks in the press,” Solomon said in an interview with CNBC. “I don’t recognize the caricature that’s been painted of me. I have a lot of colleagues and clients I talked to, they don’t recognize that caricature either.” Asked whether he plans to keep up his DJ hobby, Solomon said only, “I am focused on Goldman Sachs.”