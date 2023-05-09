CHEAT SHEET
Goldman Sachs Pays $215 Million to Settle Gender Discrimination Suit
The investment banking titan Goldman Sachs agreed to dish out $215 million in a settlement that will end a decade-long gender discrimination lawsuit. The suit, which began in 2010 and was set to go to trial next month, alleged the company paid women less and discriminated against them in promotions and performance evaluations, the Associated Press reported. The settlement, covering about 2,800 of the bank’s female employees, will also require Goldman Sachs to further investigate internal pay equity issues and to work with an expert to analyze its performance evaluation and promotion processes.