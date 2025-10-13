Donald Trump couldn’t resist revisiting his old feud with Marco Rubio while thanking him for helping broker the Gaza ceasefire—joking about his past “nastiness” toward him before declaring Rubio the greatest Secretary of State in U.S. history. “We had some unbelievably good people working on this, then you’re going to add a man named Marco Rubio, who is also here,” Trump told a crowd Monday in Jerusalem. “I have a prediction that Marco will go down, I mean this, as the greatest Secretary of State in the history of the United States,” he added. “He, and I, you know, we really fought it out,” said Trump, referencing the bitter primary battle between them in 2016 in which Rubio called the president “a con artist,” an “embarrassment” to Republicans, and the “most vulgar person” he’d ever met. “He was tough. He was nasty. Who the hell thought this would ever happen, right Mark?” Trump quipped as he thanked him for his services. “He was always smart and sharp and people respect him. We then have somebody who’s young, but an unbelievable leader. I saw it a long time ago and he’s turned out to be even better.”
Trump Lobs Insults at 'Nasty' Little Marco
Man Urinates on St. Peter's Basilica Altar During Holy Mass
Parliament Hands Out MAGA-Style Hats Before Trump's Speech
Goldman Sachs Report Blows Up Trump's Key Tariff Claim
Plane Bursts Into Flames After Crashing Into Busy Highway
Woman Returns Stolen Ancient Artifact Over 50 Years Later
Michael J. Fox Hopes to 'Just Not Wake Up One Day'
Trump Scrawls Giant Sharpie Message in Parliament Guest Book
Taylor Swift Reveals 'End of an Era' Docuseries
WHO Issues Scary Warning About Soaring Spread of Superbugs
A man urinated on the Altar of Confession at Vatican City’s St. Peter’s Basilica during morning Holy Mass, stunning hundreds of worshippers. Security sprinted up the steps to escort the unidentified man out as he pulled up his pants. The Vatican has yet to comment on Friday’s incident, and authorities have not said if the man was arrested or charged. The Altar of Confession, which is positioned directly below Michelangelo’s dome, is a sacred Catholic spot where the pope celebrates major masses and Pope Francis’s body was laid for public viewing. A clip of the incident went viral on X, with shocked commentators calling the act “vile” and “absolutely shocking and deeply disrespectful.” Others questioned the lack of security, which has been an issue in the past. In February, a man climbed the altar and knocked over six candelabras. In June 2023, a naked Polish man jumped onto the altar with “Save children of Ukraine” written on his back. After that incident, canon law required the Vatican to hold a penitential rite to cleanse the grounds.
Whether it’s due to age, menopause, hereditary androgenetic alopecia, standard pattern hair loss, or hormonal shifts, hair thinning is incredibly common. Despite being common, though, it’s not exactly pleasant. Fortunately, there are plenty of at-home and prescription-free treatments to help combat hair loss, and HairMax’s advanced devices are some of our favorites—especially the Ultima 12 LaserComb. The Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb is designed for use by both men and women to help stimulate hair growth with its therapeutic laser light technology that targets energy directly to the hair follicle.
Clinical studies have shown that individuals who completed six months of treatment with this device had, on average, 129 new additional hairs. Plus, it has a 90 percent success rate with visible results in as little as three to six months with only three, eight-minute treatments per week. All you have to do is turn it on and start combing in the same areas three to four times over—it couldn’t be easier. Unlike other hair growth devices on the market, the LasherComb is small, compact, and cordless, making it ideal for travel. As for the price, the Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb is $341, which is much more affordable than many of the full-sized hair growth helmets on the market. Plus, it’s backed by a six-month money-back guarantee.
Staff in Israel’s Knesset handed out hats that looked like MAGA baseball caps to celebrate Donald Trump’s role in the ceasefire with Hamas. The hats appeared as captives were exchanged between Israel and the terror group as part of the ceasefire agreement to end two years of fighting. Trump is expected to give a speech in Israel’s legislature on Monday to mark the end of the violence and the return of the 20 surviving Israeli hostages. Images of the hats, which read “Trump the Peace President,” have begun circulating online. A White House social media account repeated the message, sharing a post with all-caps brag: “TRUMP THE PEACE PRESIDENT!” Images show people in the Knesset wearing them in anticipation of his speech. Many in attendance also wore red ties. Trump is expected to meet the families of the hostages and to receive the Presidential Medal of Honor, Israel’s highest civilian honor, during the trip. “Make America Great Again” hats have become a symbol of Trump’s presidency and the broader MAGA movement. Israel is also expected to release around 1,700 Palestinian prisoners.
Goldman Sachs Report Blows Up Trump’s Key Tariff Claim
U.S. consumers are bearing the brunt of President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, according to a new report from Goldman Sachs. Despite the president and his team repeatedly arguing that America’s trading partners would be the ones paying for the duties, consumers are shouldering as much as 55 percent of their costs, the report found. Over the past six months, Trump has imposed double-digit tariffs on products from dozens of countries as a way to force America’s trading partners to negotiate new trade deals. The president has also levied additional duties on sector-specific imports, promising that those tariffs—an import tax paid by American companies, with the costs typically passed on to consumers—would lead to a boom in domestic manufacturing. Consumer prices have increased every month since April, when Trump announced the first wave of tariffs. With new tariffs on the way, the costs could rise even higher, according to Goldman Sachs. Some businesses could also be relying on pre-tariff inventory to keep costs lower for now, or even temporarily shielding consumers from the worst of the price hikes while waiting to see how the Supreme Court will rule on the issue.
The most challenging part of any fitness program isn’t always just getting started; it’s staying consistent. Many give up when the progress is slow or not visible. That’s where the Tonal 2, an all-in-one home gym system, comes in. Designed to keep you moving forward in your strength training journey, the Tonal 2 provides support in three key areas for real results: progressive overload, training to failure, and perfecting your form.
Progressive overload is the idea of gradually increasing weights over time to stimulate growth. But with free weights, hitting that sweet spot can be tricky, leaving you feeling stuck. The Tonal 2 eliminates this annoyance by fine-tuning the resistance in exact one-pound increments, ensuring every lift challenges you at just the right level. It also introduces smart drop sets. As your muscles fatigue, the system automatically lowers the weight so you can push to failure. According to Tonal, this builds muscle up to two times faster.
Proper form is crucial for real progress, as poor technique can hinder muscle activation and increase the risk of injury. The Tonal 2 takes the guesswork out of form with its built-in camera, analyzing your movements and offering real-time cues, like keeping your back straight during Romanian Deadlifts. It’s basically like a virtual personal trainer. After your workout, the Tonal 2 provides a breakdown, using clips from your session to highlight areas for improvement.
Aside from strength training, the Tonal 2 is also equipped with 15 other fitness modalities, including Aero HIIT, yoga, and mobility. This allows you to mix up your workouts so you never get bored. It’s a fitness splurge that truly pays off.
Two people were killed when a small plane crashed and burst into flames in the middle of a busy highway in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, on Monday, bringing traffic in both directions to a halt. One person on the ground was injured and taken to the hospital in New Bedford. The fixed-wing aircraft went down in the grassy median between the two lanes of I-95 at around 8:15 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. Preliminary information suggested the plane may have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport. However, authorities said the pilot did not appear to have provided the airport with a flight plan or declared the number of people on board. The incident occurred as Massachusetts grappled with the aftermath of a storm that rolled through the region, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds. Pictures from the scene show a wrecked car next to the plane, although it is unknown if the two incidents are connected.
A German woman has returned a stolen segment from an ancient Greek pillar more than five decades after she took it. It is the top section of a pillar, 13 inches wide and 9 inches tall. It was pinched in the 1960s from a fourth-century Leonidaion guesthouse. It was handed over on Friday, and the Greek Culture Minister confirmed it on Saturday. Greek officials from the ministry praised her “sensitivity and courage.” “Motivated by the recent return of important antiquities from the University of Muenster to their countries of origin, she decided to hand it over to the university, with whose valuable contribution it returned to Greece and Ancient Olympia.” It is the third artefact returned through the German university since 2019, CBS News reports. Giorgios Didaskalou, a senior Greek culture ministry official, said, “This is a particularly moving moment. This act proves that culture and history know no borders but require cooperation, responsibility, and mutual respect.” The curator for the University of Muenster’s archaeological museum said, “It is never too late to do the right thing, the moral and the just.”
Thirty-four years after being diagnosed with early on-set Parkinson’s at the age of 29, Michael J. Fox is reflecting on his journey and future battle with the disease. “There’s no timeline, there’s no series of stages that you go through — not in the same way that you would, say, with prostate cancer,” Fox, 64, told The Sunday Times. “It’s much more mysterious and enigmatic.” Parkinson’s disease happens “when brain cells that make dopamine, a chemical that coordinates movement, stop working or die,” according to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Fox reflected that “not many people” have lived with Parkinson’s as long as he. “I’d like to just not wake up one day,” the Back to the Future actor said. “That’d be really cool. I don’t want to be dramatic. I don’t want to trip over furniture, smash my head.” Due to his declining motor skills, Fox admitted that injuries have become more prevalent. He’s broken his elbow, hand, shoulder, cheekbone and gotten severe infections. Fox said he “take[s] it easy now,” even giving up his favorite hobby of playing the guitar. “I don’t walk that much anymore,” he said, clarifying he can walk but it’s “a bit dangerous.”
Donald Trump scrawled all over an entire page of the Israeli parliament guestbook using his trusty Sharpie and large-font, all-caps handwriting. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood over the president as he penned the message at the Knesset in Jerusalem. And he was able to deploy his writing instrument of choice, the thick black felt-tip. “This is my great honor—a great and beautiful day. A new beginning,” he wrote. He used a whole page of the guest book to write a 12-word message and add his signature. President Trump is in the Middle East to mark the end of the bloodshed between Israel and Hamas after two years of brutal fighting. He’s been front and center on a historic day that has seen Israel roll out the red carpet for him. The 47th president is being honored by Israel as a crucial instrument in the ceasefire and the freeing of 20 hostages. The agreement also sees around 1,700 Palestinians freed from Israeli detention. MAGA-style hats saying “Trump the Peace President” were handed out to those at the Knesset. The repatriation of the remains of further hostages is also part of the handover.
From Halloween parties and Friendsgiving hangouts to long evenings spent unwinding, the vibes of fall are simply unmatched. Keep those good vibes going all season long with Cycling Frog. The brand’s delicious seltzers skip the alcohol, opting for a combination of THC and CBD for a mild, calming buzz. Plus, since there is zero alcohol, you won’t wake up the next morning with a pounding headache. Right now, Cycling Frog is offering a special deal for first-time customers. You can get a free can of seltzer to try yourself. Simply enter your email address, pick the seltzer you would like, and check out. You only have to cover the $2 shipping fee. It’s the perfect way to celebrate ‘Sober October.’
Choose between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular seltzers. The first is Black Currant, which blends 5mg THC and 10mg CBD for a sweet-tart kick that’s refreshing and fun. Try it with a glass of ice while you unwind after a long day. The second option is Ruby Grapefruit, which also packs 5mg THC and 10mg CBD and delivers a tart and citrusy taste. Try mixing this one into a mocktail for a sweet treat after work. Click here to get your free can today.
Taylor Swift is set to release the long-awaited six-part documentary series from The Eras Tour. The international mega star completes the sprawling tour in December. Now, fans can look forward to a peek behind the curtain, following the lives of the team as they travel the world. The first two episodes of The End of an Era will be released on Disney+ on Dec. 12, with subsequent episodes released weekly. Rolling Stone reports it is also set to feature faces who appeared on the tour, including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch. Swift announced the new show on Monday, when she said in a post on Instagram, “It was the End of an Era, and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”
Cases of antibiotic-resistant ‘superbugs,’ which render common life-saving treatments ineffective and can turn even minor infections into deadly threats, are soaring, the World Health Organization has warned. The U.N. agency warned that one in six laboratory-tested bacterial infections showed resistance to antibiotic treatment, with resistance increasing rapidly over the past five years. “These findings are deeply concerning,” said Yvan J-F. Hutin, head of the WHO’s antimicrobial resistance department. “As antibiotic resistance continues to rise, we’re running out of treatment options and we’re putting lives at risk.” Data published by the agency shows an alarming level of treatment failures, with 30 percent of urinary tract infections, 40 percent of E. Coli and 55 percent of K. pneumoniae infections—which can cause fatal bloodstream infections—showing resistance to first-choice antibiotic treatments. Experts believe the data is also compromised by the fact that nearly half of all countries fail to report antimicrobial resistance (AMR) data, meaning the actual figures could be much higher than reported. “We are definitely flying blind in a number of countries,” Hutin acknowledged, and said the lack of testing and new treatments in the pipeline to treat the new infections could lead to a severe public health crisis. His thoughts were echoed by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who acknowledged in a statement that “Antimicrobial resistance is outpacing advances in modern medicine.”