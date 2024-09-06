Goldman Sachs Shatters Myth That Republicans Are Better for the Economy

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

This week, banking giant Goldman Sachs issued a report that suggested the U.S. economy may take a hit if former President Donald Trump retakes the White House and implements the policies he’s been loudly advocating for on the campaign trail.

The news was welcomed by Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie, co-hosts of The New Abnormal, who both agreed that it was nice to see an institution like Goldman Sachs recognizing the empirical reality that they have long recognized.

“You can look at data, you can look at graphs, if you don’t even want to read—it’s clear that every time that a Republican is president of the United States, this country goes into debt and it is always a Democrat that has a shovel that is digging us out,” Moodie said. “It is not the other way around.”

Then, a conversation with The Washington Post media reporter—and former Daily Beast reporter—Will Sommer, who joins the program to discuss the indictment of two employees of Russian state-backed media company Russia Today (RT)—part of an investigation that exposed a number of American right-wing internet personalities for allegedly taking money from an organization funded by Russian interests.

“I love seeing how these things work from the inside,” Sommer said. “I’d like to thank the federal government for inexplicably deciding to write a 32-page indictment. … You can definitely tell the prosecutors were having fun with it.”

