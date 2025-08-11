U.S. News

Goldman Sachs Warns Consumers Trump Tariffs ‘Pain’ Has Only Just Started

MAGA MASOCHISM

Economists at the investment bank estimate American consumers may face 70 percent higher costs at the grocery store.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office at the White House on July 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Marcos are expected to discuss trade tariffs, increasing security cooperation in the face of China’s growing maritime power in the West Philippine Sea and other topics. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs has issued a dire warning to American consumers already feeling the pain of President Donald Trump’s tariffs: Things are about to get worse. Economists at the investment bank say that while U.S. companies have—until now—borne the brunt of the president’s trade war, that burden is likely to shift to consumers as time goes by and companies look to balance their losses by jacking up prices. While the average supermarket shopper is currently absorbing around 22 percent higher costs, Goldman’s analysts say that share will likely rise to just shy of 70 percent if current rates follow the pattern of historic trends. Trump, meanwhile, has been frank about what he thinks of the impact his trade policies may have on the American people. “WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!),” he wrote in a February Truth Social post. “IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID.”

