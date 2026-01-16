Golf Author Tees Off on MAGA After Trump Ally’s Bombshell Cheating Testimony

A golf author has ripped into President Donald Trump and his supporters after the emergence of bombshell testimony from MAGA Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The South Carolina senator was among a slate of Republicans who secretly testified under oath in 2022 before a grand jury as part of a criminal prosecution against Trump, following his repeated claims of 2020 election fraud.

The case was ultimately dismissed, but transcripts obtained by The New York Times reveal candor from key members of the GOP, including Graham, who was asked about rumors that Trump can be unsporting on the golf course.

“Some people say you may outdrive him, but you’re not going to outdrive his caddy,” Graham, a regular Trump golf buddy, said. “It is what it is.”

A golf coach previously told the Daily Beast that the president’s technique left something to be desired. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Longtime golf writer and Trump critic Rick Reilly, 67, who wrote the 2019 book Commander in Cheat about Trump’s golfing career, soon pounced on Graham’s words.

“To all the MAGAs who said I lied in my book about Trump cheating like a three-card money dealer on the golf course,” he said.

Rick Reilly/X

“Sen. Lindsey Graham just said it under oath. ‘You may outdrive him, but you can’t outdrive his caddy.’

“Cheat at golf—Cheat at life.”

Reilly is a frequent detractor of Trump’s self-proclaimed golfing prowess.

In a 2024 interview with MSNBC, he said, “He’s never won a championship at a course he doesn’t own and operate.”

Sports writer Rick Reilly (L), seen with President Bill Clinton, has been a frequent critic of Trump and even wrote a book on his golf game. Jacqueline Duvoisin/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

During the interview, Reilly alleged that Trump has capitalized on the great distances players can be apart to give himself an advantage.

He “always gets a turbo-charged golf cart that goes three times as fast as yours, so he’s always 200 yards ahead, and that gives him time to cheat,” the golf writer claimed.

“One time in L.A., he was playing $50 a hole with these three guys, he hits it in the pond. They see the splash. By the time they get there, it’s in the middle of the fairway, and they’re like, ‘What the F, Donald?’ And he goes, ‘It must’ve been the tide.’”

Lindsey Graham has worked really hard to become a key figure in the Trump 2.0 administration. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump’s golfing escapades were in the spotlight over the summer, when footage appeared of him playing at his courses in Scotland and New Jersey, which did not impress Reilly one iota.

In a clip from the commander-in-chief’s summer on the links, one of his caddies appears to drop a ball on the green for him to play.

The president has frequently bragged about being a good player. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“So you know, it’s NEVER legal for your caddie to drop a ball. YOU can drop one, but never on a green. And since this was a full-score event, it’s not legal for Trump to drag the ball into the hole,” Reilly posted on X.

In the summer, Trump claimed he’d won 38 club championships, drawing raised eyebrows from many. Among those querying Trump’s credentials as a top player was golf coach Craig Normansell, who told the Daily Beast, “He can clearly step up to a ball and strike it, but when it comes to the short game, he looks like he’s going to be found out sooner or later. It certainly doesn’t look like the level of someone who’s won 18 club championships.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.