Golf Course Sinkhole Leads to Discovery of Wine Cellar Lost for a Century
A sinkhole that opened up on a golf course has revealed an abandoned wine cellar believed to have last been used more than a century ago. Staff at Davyhulme Park Golf Club, in Manchester, England, made the startling discovery at the 13th hole, and originally assumed it was just a collapsed drain. However, while evacuating the area, they soon found a brick wall and a door leading into an underground cellar containing dozens of empty wine bottles. It is believed the cellar formed part of the Davyhulme Hall manor house, a grand estate built in the 12th century before being demolished in 1888. The land was eventually bought and made into a golf course in 1923. “I am the first person to go in that room for over 100 years,” Steve Hopkins, the deputy head greenkeeper at the golf course, told The Guardian. As the 13th hole is known as “the Cellars,” it is believed that the existence of the underground structure was at least known about when the golf course was being constructed. The club said the entrance to the cellar has been sealed off, and they are still working out what to do with the old bottles.