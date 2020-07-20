Golf Great Jack Nicklaus Says He and His Wife Survived Coronavirus
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday that he and his wife contracted the coronavirus in mid-March. The 80-year-old said on CBS that he came down with a sore throat and cough at the start of the pandemic and tested positive; his wife had no symptoms. “It didn’t last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very lucky,” Nicklaus said, adding that he and his wife were quarantined in Florida until they were clear of infection on April 20. “Barbara and I are both of the age, both of us 80 years old, that is an at-risk age. Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families. We were just a couple of the lucky ones.” The Associated Press reports that Nicklaus has been seen wearing a mask or social distancing at the Memorial, the tournament he created, this weekend.