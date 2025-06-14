Golf Star Drops F-Bomb in Shocking Hot-Mic Meltdown
Golf star Shane Lowry let loose on his fourth hole as he missed a close putt for par during the U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburg. With spectators looking on, Lowry, 38, dropped an expletive that was caught on his hot-mic Friday as he struggled to deliver a performance to his liking. “F--k this place,” Lowry said, finally hitting the bogey to place him at 14-over. He repeated, “F--k this place.” The New York Post reported that Lowry missed the cut for the tournament by posting a 79-78 in his 36 holes. It wasn’t the first time the 38-year-old Irishman had lost control on the green. During the PGA Championship at North Carolina’s Quail Hollow in May, Lowry flipped the bird in anger as his frustration boiled over. Lowry also seemed to make a mental blunder Friday as he picked up his ball on the 14th hole but failed to put his marker down, which resulted in a one-stroke violation. “Probably one of the stupidest things I’ve ever done,” Lowry said.