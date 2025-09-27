Golf Superstar Explodes at Fans During Ryder Cup

Fuming golf superstar Rory McIlroy silenced some chatty Americans with a few fiery words at the 2025 Ryder Cup at the Bethpage Black golf course on Saturday. The Northern Irishman was preparing to hit the ball on the 16th fairway when several onlookers at the Long Island event started shouting nearby, prompting McIlroy to screech, “Guys, shut the f*** up!’”The reigning Masters champion went on to immediately land a shot that won him the match. It wasn’t the first time McIlroy was already fed up with the crowd at the tournament, reportedly giving the middle finger to fans on day one. “I don’t mind them having a go at us. Like that’s to be expected,” McIlroy said, according to Golfweek. He added, “Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that’s the tough thing.” So far, the tournament has been quite eventful. President Donald Trump attended the world-famous tournament on Friday with his granddaughter Kai.

Rory McIlroy silenced a heckler with an expletive before hitting a superb approach to clinch victory for him and Tommy Fleetwood in their foursomes match. #RyderCup #McIlroy pic.twitter.com/oZphxaDFJn — BPI News (@BPINewsOrg) September 27, 2025

