WHOOPS
Golfer Disqualified From Turkish Airlines Open After Running Out of Balls
Golfer Eddie Pepperell was disqualified from the Turkish Airlines Open Saturday because he ran out of balls. Pepperell hit as many as five balls into the water on the par-5 fourth hole during the third round of the tournament, according to his group-mates, former U.S. Open champion Martin Kaymer of Germany and George Coetzee of South Africa. “Eddie hit his shots to the green then came over to tell us he had run out of balls,” Kaymer told reporters. “Then he walked off. I thought he lost four or five. We are about 80 percent sure it was five, 20 percent four. He was quick, so it was hard to keep track. He did not ask if he could borrow one from me or George. It did not look like he wanted to play. He did not putt with his putter on the third hole; he putted with a wedge. So there was a lot happening.” The official reason for Pepperell’s disqualification was “failure to complete a hole.” ESPN reports he could have borrowed a ball from Kaymer or Coetzee and faced additional penalties on top of the strokes and penalty strokes for hitting the balls into the water.