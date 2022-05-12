Golfer Greg Norman Says ‘We’ve All Made Mistakes” Over Saudi-Sponsored Murder of Jamal Khashoggi
LIKE WITH A BONESAW?
Greg Norman just can’t quite get it right on the Saudi-sponsored murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. On Thursday, the former world no. 1 golfer called the heinous 2018 murder, dismemberment, and dissolving of the Saudi dissident and journalist in Turkey “a mistake.” The Australian made the comments during a press event for his Saudi-sponsored LIV golf league, meant to be a big-bucks rival to the PGA Tour. “'Everybody has owned up to it, right? It has been spoken about, from what I’ve read, going on what you guys reported,” he told reporters who grilled him over the murder about his own justification for cashing in. “Look, we’ve all made mistakes and you just want to learn from those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward.” He then added, “Take ownership, no matter what it is.”