‘Gomorrah’ Author Fined for Calling Italian PM Giorgia Meloni a ‘Bastard’
SNOWFLAKE
Roberto Saviano, who wrote Gomorrah, a book that investigated the criminal organization Camorra, has been found guilty of libel against Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and fined $1,055 for saying she was “a bastard” for her controversial views on immigration. Meloni previously criticized ships that saved migrants stranded in the Mediterranean Sea. According to The Guardian, supporters of Saviano, including Sabrina Tucci, a spokesperson for the global writers’ association PEN International, said the ruling against Saviano illustrated the country’s severe defamation rules and “underscores the challenges writers and journalists face in their pursuit of free expression.” Tucci continued, saying, “Under international law, public officials must tolerate more criticism than private individuals.” Defendants found guilty of defamation in Italy can be handed prison sentences between six months and three years, but fines are more frequent. Saviano’s attorney told Reuters that they would appeal the ruling.