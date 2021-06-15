‘Gone Girl’ Actress Lisa Banes Dies 10 Days After Scooter Hit-and-Run in NYC

Read it at New York Daily News
Actress Lisa Banes, whose credits included Cocktail and Gone Girl, died in a New York City hospital 10 days after being hit by a scooter rider on the Upper West Side. The New York Daily News said that Banes, 65, was mowed down as she crossed Amsterdam Avenue at West 64th St. on June 4. The rider of the scooter, who had run a red light, did not stop and has not been found. Banes’ wife, Kathryn Kronhold, who had urged fans to “pray for Lisa,” said Banes had been on her way to dinner with friends when she was knocked down near Lincoln Center. Banes lived in Los Angeles but had been in New York to appear in a show at the Manhattan Theater Club.