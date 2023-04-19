These Good American Jeans Are Designed to Always Fit—Even During Weight Fluctuations

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Leave it to Khloe Kardashian and business partner Emma Grede’s uber-inclusive apparel brand, Good American, to counter the toxic one-size-fits-all trend that many fast fashion brands have offered. Good American launched its Always Fits collection at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020—which was perfect timing for me, as that was the year when my pant size went from a two to a six seemingly overnight.

Each pair of Always Fits jeans are designed to cover three to four sizes: 00-4, 6-12, 14-18, 20-26, and 28-32. If your weight fluctuates often or you’re prone to bloating, the jeans will still fit like a glove—the same goes if you lose weight too. Frankly, not even my stretchiest leggings can expand more than half a size, so the fact that a pair of denim bottoms could accommodate four full sizes in one bottom is pretty remarkable. And, unlike other wannabe-denim stretchy jeans (I’m looking at you, jeggings), these are not the spandex yoga pant-denim hybrids from the mid-aughts—they’re thick, high-quality denim composed of mainly cotton and spandex.

Good American Always Fits Jeans Buy At Good American $ 155 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I usually wear a size six or a size 27 in jeans, so despite being on the lower end of my size, I went with the Always Fits Straight Jean in size 6-12. I was concerned that the fabric would be thin and over-elasticized, but the fit was much more structured and thick than I had imagined. Obviously, these jeans are pretty stretchy (each style is made from four-way stretch and recovery denim to avoid losing shape) to accommodate modest to sizable changes in size and shape, but they feel nothing like the cheap spandex jean-leggings of the past decade—and thank god.

Despite my longtime love affair with rigid, 100% cotton vintage Levi’s jeans, they’re not always a practical—or comfortable—choice. I love to wear my Always Fits jeans when I’m approaching that time of the month, going out to a big meal, and just anytime I’ve put on a little extra weight. They not only always fit, but they always flatter, too. The Always Fits innovation is nothing new, but since its launch in 2020, the collection has expanded to include a range of one-size-fits-four denim silhouettes, from skinny styles to bootcut and everything in between.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Spanx coupons, Nordstrom coupons, Macy’s coupons, and H&M coupons.