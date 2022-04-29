This Company Delivers High-Quality American Meat and Seafood Directly to You
Meat’s Back On The Menu
Unsatisfied with the picked over meat selections at your local grocery store? End these fruitless excursions with Good Chop. This 100% customizable monthly food delivery service gives you the freedom to choose exactly what cuts of meat and seafood you want in your box. Choose from 40+ top-range options like 100% grass-fed ground beef, USDA prime ribeyes, Angus filet mignon, thick-cut bacon, sustainable wild-caught Alaskan salmon, organic chicken, and more. All of Good Chop’s meat and seafood is sourced from independent American farms and fisheries. You won’t find any added hormones or antibiotics here — it’s the real deal.
Whether you pick the medium plan (six cuts of meat) or large plan (12 cuts of meat), you get free shipping – all the protein is flash-frozen and shipped insulated with dry ice so your food is at peak quality when it arrives to your house. Plus, you have the flexibility to pause a delivery if you’ve got a week with dinner plans or you’re heading on vacation. Of course you can cancel your subscription at any time – no annual commitment. Right now, save $100 off your first three boxes by using the links below. The discount code is automatically applied!
Good Chop Medium Plan
Price for first box
Free Shipping
Good Chop Large Plan
Price for first box
Free Shipping
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.