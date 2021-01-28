GMA Host Michael Strahan Tests Positive for COVID-19
QUARANTINE
Michael Strahan has tested positive for the coronavirus, his co-hosts announced during Good Morning America on Thursday. “He says thank you for the concern, very grateful for that and the well wishes,” co-host George Stephanopoulos told the audience, some of whom he said had expressed concern about Strahan’s absence. “He’s also feeling well, looking forward to being back here shortly.”
It’s unclear when exactly the former NFL player tested positive, but his co-host Robin Roberts said Strahan had not been present on the show this week and is “home quarantining right now.” Stephanopoulos, who tested positive for COVID-19 last spring, said Disney had done contact tracing following Strahan’s diagnosis. The U.S. reported 152,478 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday and 3,943 deaths related to the disease.