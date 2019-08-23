CHEAT SHEET
MAKING AMENDS
Lara Spencer Sorry for ‘Insensitive Comment’ on Prince George’s Ballet Lessons
Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer issued an apology Friday for her “insensitive comment” about Prince George learning ballet after some fans accused her of bullying the boy by appearing to mock his hobby. “My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday. From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it,” she wrote on Instagram. The apology came after a GMA segment in which Spencer, her co-hosts and many audience members burst out laughing after Spencer announced the news that Prince George is enrolled in ballet lessons at school. “He looks so happy about the ballet class,” she said as an image of him smiling was shown to the audience. “Prince William says George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts,” she said. The comments sparked an uproar on social media, with many using the hashtag “#BoysDanceToo” to demand an apology.