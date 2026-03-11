Popular TV Host Responds to Her Mysterious Absence

Dorothy McAuliffe, a Biden administration official and wife of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, announced her campaign for Congress on Wednesday. The former first lady enters a Democratic field that includes former federal prosecutor J.P. Cooney and state legislator Dan Helmer. McAuliffe, 62, who served as the U.S. special representative for global partnerships under President Joe Biden, is focusing her early messaging on holding President Donald Trump and ICE accountable and improving affordability in the state. “Virginians are working harder than ever, but the middle class is still out of reach for too many,” she said in a statement. The contest for 7th District, which runs through suburban D.C., comes as Virginia Democrats push for a referendum to redraw the congressional lines in the state, opening the door for the party to pick up four House seats in the 2026 midterm elections. The April 21 vote on the redraw is likely the last chance for national Democrats to change district lines ahead of Election Day. However, stiff Republican resistance is challenging the referendum. Although the Virginia Supreme Court is allowing it to move forward, the GOP is disputing its legality. The 7th District seat is currently held by Democrat Eugene Vindman, who has announced a re-election bid but said he will run in the 1st District if the redistricting effort is successful. The Democratic primary is scheduled for Aug. 4.
NFL presenter Jamie Erdahl told fans why she’s been missing from Good Morning Football. “I have been away from GMFB due to an extremely personal + tragic health situation of an immediate family member,” Erdahl wrote on X. She did not specify which family member she was referring to nor what illness they were suffering from, stating that she would only share “what I feel comfortable with.” She thanked the NFL for allowing her to step away briefly and added that she’ll be back on screens next Monday. Erdahl has been a co-host on the morning show since 2022 and remained with the program when the show made a dramatic shift between coasts, moving from New York to L.A. in 2024. She currently hosts the show alongside Kyle Brandt and Manti Te’. “We like the messy parts of TV. We like when there’s people that walk into our studio. We like imperfections, and I hope that we are allowed to keep being that way,” she’s previously said about Good Morning Football. The show regularly airs at 8 a.m. ET on the NFL Network.
If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.
Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
Former first lady Dr. Jill Biden, 74, is preparing to lift the curtain on life inside the now-demolished East Wing of the White House. Biden announced Wednesday that she will release a new memoir titled View From the East Wing, a nod to the section of the White House that served as the traditional workspace for first ladies before it was later torn down to make room for President Donald Trump’s proposed $300 million ballroom. The book, scheduled for release June 2, promises to recount Biden’s White House years “for the first time, in her own words,” according to publisher Gallery Books. Biden told The Associated Press that writing the memoir was an emotional process that forced her to revisit both joyful and painful memories from her time in Washington, describing the process as “cathartic.” The memoir will blend behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life as first lady with more personal moments, including her experience supporting Joe Biden through the final stretch of his reelection campaign. It also captures quieter snapshots of her time in the White House—like grading student papers in the Rose Garden while continuing her career as a college professor.
One of the U.S. military’s doomsday planes has been spotted for the second time in two months. The Navy’s Boeing E-6B Mercury was seen flying low over Fresno, California, where it carried out mock landings for two hours, according to the New York Post. The four-engine plane, officially called the National Airborne Operations Center, can stay in the air for half a day, be refueled en route, and effectively act as a flying Pentagon. The $141 million command post in the sky’s primary mission would come in the event of a nuclear attack, offering an alternative command center if those on the ground are destroyed. It is able to control submarines, bombers, and missiles, with Ret. Air Force Maj. Gen. Clay Garrison telling Fox 26, “They can control the bombers, if the bombers are on alert, they can control the missiles, because the missiles are always on alert, and obviously they can control our ballistic missile submarines.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was forced to cool fears at the start of the year after the one of the Air Force’s Boeing E-4B doomsday planes was seen at Los Angeles International Airport. The new sighting comes as anxiety at home and abroad reaches new heights amid the new war with Iran.
Gut health plays a big role in overall well-being and may even be tied to mental health and mood. One of the easiest ways to support gut health is by adding a probiotic to your daily routine, like the potent LactoBif probiotics from California Gold Nutrition—an iHerb brand. Right now, you can get 20% off with the code BEAST.
This probiotic delivers eight probiotic strains and 30 billion CFUs (or colony-forming units) every capsule. Think of CFUs as a headcount of the beneficial bacteria in each serving. The higher the number, the more active bacteria cultures are working to support your gut. Together, these powerful strains can promote better digestive and immune health while potentially easing common issues like bloating.
Ordering through iHerb adds another layer of confidence. The retailer stocks over 50,000 wellness products sourced directly from authorized distributors. It offers worldwide shipping and provides free U.S. shipping on orders over $30. Plus, this probiotic has been independently tested for purity and potency for extra peace of mind. Remember to claim 20% off its probiotics with the code BEAST.
Phuket International Airport in Thailand was forced to temporarily close its runway on Wednesday after a plane malfunctioned while landing. Air India Express Flight AXB938 from Hyderabad landed nose-first on the tarmac, airport officials said. “We confirm that our Hyderabad-Phuket flight on March 11 experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket Airport. The crew followed all standard protocols, and guests were deplaned,” Air India said in a statement. The Boeing 737 MAX, carrying 133 passengers—including two infants—and seven crew, had a missing wheel, leaving the plane unable to taxi off the runway. The hard landing also left a long skid mark on the runway, Thai broadcaster MCOT reported. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated with no injuries. Phuket Airport temporarily closed the runway, issuing a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and suspending operations until 6 p.m. local time while crews removed the aircraft and conducted safety checks. Incoming flights were held in nearby airspace or diverted to Krabi and Bangkok, causing delays for other travelers.
A tornado has ripped through the central U.S., killing two in a small village. Lake Village in Indiana was in the path of a row of severe thunderstorms, enduring strong winds and heavy rain on Tuesday night. USA Today reported that around 30,000 people were left without power in the Midwest, while a local high school was transformed into a makeshift shelter for displaced people. Lake Village Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson Lori Postma said authorities would not be releasing the names of the fatalities at this time. “We worked through until about 4 a.m. this morning, and achieved a primary search of all damaged areas,” she said, adding they’d found “very injured people.” She said the search was due to begin again on Wednesday morning, noting, “We just need a little daylight.” She said homes had been destroyed and animals had escaped from damaged pens. “Actually, considering the damage that we’ve seen, I am really surprised there aren’t a lot more injuries,” she said. Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said in a statement on X that he was “praying for the families who lost loved ones and for every Hoosier impacted by the devastating tornadoes in Northwest Indiana.”
An unidentified driver has been arrested after a van drove through a security barricade at the White House. The incident occurred around 6:37 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the gate at Connecticut Avenue and H Street, Northwest. There have been no reported injuries, and the driver was detained at the scene by the Secret Service. Police have also temporarily shut down several streets near the White House while they conduct an investigation that is still in its early stages. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are urging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the streets reopen. It is unclear if the incident is being treated as a deliberate attack or an accident. It comes as security has been stepped up at important locations nationwide amid the war in Iran. In October 2025, a person was also taken into custody after driving his car into a security barrier outside the White House. There was no indication that the driver was trying to attack the White House or those on the grounds.
Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes authorities may be close to finding Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper because law enforcement has been refusing assistance from civilian search experts. “Is LE close to an arrest and they know what happened to Nancy so they don’t want to waste the valuable resources of these groups? But why won’t the sheriff at least acknowledge these groups?” Coffindaffer posted on X. United Cajun Navy and EquuSearch, both volunteer-led search organizations, have reached out to the Pima County Sheriff’s office to assist in a broader-scale search. Cajun Navy offered up a 40-page plan that includes the use of specialized drones and dogs alongside their army of volunteers, which they believe can supercharge the search. Neither group has received a response from the sheriff. “We appreciate their concern, and we all want to find Nancy, but this work is best left to professionals,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to KVOA. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has previously told reporters that investigators are closer to finding the perpetrator. “We’ve got a lot of intel,” he said, while stating that the investigation will largely remain off limits to the public. Today host Savanah Guthrie’s mother was last seen on January 31. Investigators have detained and questioned multiple persons of interest, but have not yet been able to identify a suspect.
Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market—each with interesting shapes and sizes—finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.
Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.
A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.
Right now, the Peach is only $39 (normally it’s $69). Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
Partisans beware! The direct descendant of an Italian fascist is making a splash on screen as she gets set to star in Italy’s version of Celebrity Big Brother. Alessandra Mussolini, whose grandfather brought terror and destruction to Europe and Africa, is no stranger to the spotlight. In fact, she has been a known quantity in Italian politics since the 1990s, serving several terms in the lower and upper houses of parliament. She was also a member of the European Parliament. Her political orientation? Neo-fascist like grandpa, and a member of the now-defunct Italian Social Movement Party where the country’s current Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, began her ascendance. Alessandra Mussolini has appeared in a dozen movies between 1972 and 1990, according to Variety. Her movies included one film set during Hitler’s 1938 visit to Italy. To round out her homage to the former Axis powers, Mussolini released a pop music album in Japan called “Amore.” Now she is entering her biggest gig yet as part of the reality show “Grande Fratello VIP.” That’s Celebrity Big Brother to you. Mussolini’s debut marks the very first time a prominent Italian politician has participated in a reality show. “Hold on tight,” she told fans of the move.
The mysterious disappearance of a retired Air Force general with a hand in some of the U.S. military’s most top-secret programs has now dragged hundreds of New Mexico residents into a manhunt. William Neil McCasland, 68, vanished on Feb. 27, on the eve of President Trump’s first attacks on Iran. McCasland, who was heavily involved in military space and technology programs and has been linked to UFO investigations, has been missing since he walked out of his Albuquerque home and left his phone behind nearly two weeks ago. Residents in the area have now been asked to hand over their doorcam footage to help authorities find him, just a few days after the FBI joined the search. Some 600 people have been recruited for the search so far, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement appealing for “security camera footage or information.” No sightings have been reported yet, but authorities said they are continuing to vet tips. “While none have resulted in a confirmed sighting or led directly to Mr. McCasland’s location, investigators are continuing to follow up on every piece of information received,” police said. NewsNation investigative journalist Ross Coulthart said on his Reality Check podcast that McCasland’s disappearance “is a grave national security crisis for the United States of America. This is a man with some of the most sensitive secrets of the United States in his head.”