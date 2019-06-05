Goodbye, President Trump: The Royal Family Breathes a Sigh of Relief

This is a special Trump U.K. state visit edition of our Royalist newsletter. For fans of all things royal, become a Beast Inside member to get the newsletter in your inbox every Sunday.

And He’s Gone

There was a palpable sense of relief as the most controversial state visit in recent history drew to a close today, following a powerful moment of international unity as world leaders, including Her Majesty and His Trumpness, gathered at the British town of Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings (when the allies invaded occupied France in June 1944).