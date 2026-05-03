‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Halloween’ Actor Dies at 81

Add “wedding DJ” to the ever-growing list of jobs held by Marco Rubio. The secretary of state was spotted behind the decks at a wedding in a video shared to X by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino Jr. “MOMENTS AGO, BEHIND THE SCENES—Our Great Secretary of State @MarcoRubio DJ’s weddings too! Here he is in action tonight at a family wedding… Let’s goooooo!!!,” Scavino wrote. In the clip, Rubio can be seen crouched over a laptop with one headphone pressed to his ear, appearing to work alongside another DJ as guests pack the dance floor. It’s the latest addition to an already sprawling portfolio. Rubio is currently juggling multiple roles within the Trump administration, drawing comparisons to Henry Kissinger, who was the last secretary of state to simultaneously serve as national security adviser. It’s unclear whose wedding Rubio was spinning, but he didn’t look like he was taking requests.
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- 1Marco Rubio’s Secret Side Hustle RevealedSPIN DOCTORTrump’s “Secretary of Everything” appears to have found yet another job.
- 2‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Halloween’ Actor Dies at 81CULT FAVORITEVeteran character actor Beau Starr died of natural causes.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Expose Hidden DustCLEAN SWEEPFrom massive spills to pet hair, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush eliminates the need for multiple cleaning devices.
- 3‘M*A*S*H’ Star and Boxing Trailblazer Dead at 94‘DEEP VOID IN OUR HEARTS’The actress died of natural causes, her son says.
- 4Royals Targeted in Sick 'Nazi Axe Plot'NAZI PLOTInvestigators say the suspect fixated on royal sisters in a disturbing extremist plot.
Shop with ScoutedThree Million Real Workers Helped Design These Rugged BootsA STEP ABOVEThe new data-inspired IronFlex boots are ideal for demanding jobs and work sites.
- 5Travel Chaos Looms as United Cuts 100+ Flights at Major AirpUP, UP, AND AWAYThe FAA swears the move will somehow reduce delays.
- 6‘Six-Seven’ Joke Sends Wrestling Coach Into Alleged MeltdownSNAPPEDAfter a student cracked a gen-alpha joke, his wrestling coach allegedly flew into a violent rage.
- 7Entire Pickleball Team Killed on Their Way to TournamentNIGHTMAREAll five passengers died when their plane crashed in a wooded area.
- 8Pizza Delivery Driver Accused of Ramming Man Who Didn't TipKEEP THE CHANGEThe Missouri man was arrested on multiple felony charges.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 9Chick-fil-A Worker Arrested for $80K Mac and Cheese SchemeFOLLOW THE CHEDDARInvestigators say a Texas man cooked up 800 fake orders before cashing in.
- 10Bullied Mom Lashes C-Section Zoom Court While in Labor THE BIG PUSH“It’s akin to torture,” Cherise Doyley said of the situation that unfolded when she insisted on a natural birth.
‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Halloween’ Actor Dies at 81
Veteran character actor Beau Starr, best known for roles in Goodfellas and Halloween, has died at 81. Starr died of natural causes on April 24 in Vancouver, Canada. His brother, fellow actor Mike Starr, confirmed the news to TMZ, remembering him as “very unique and special.” Before becoming an actor, Starr spent time on the New York Jets practice squad and played in the Canadian Football League. He got his start on the sketch comedy series Bizarre before transitioning into film roles in the early 1980s. He later built a steady career across film and television, including a long-running role on Due South. Starr later played Sheriff Ben Meeker in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, and appeared in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas as Henry Hill’s father. His credits also included films such as Speed and Cinderella Man, plus numerous television appearances.
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Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.
The PowerClean DualBrush is a powerful cordless stick vacuum designed to clean both large and small messes. The secret to its performance is Bissell’s DualBrush Technology, which uses two brush rolls simultaneously to deliver a deeper clean.
One roll hugs the floor to capture bigger debris, while the other agitates to loosen and lift what’s stuck. Together, they ensure that no mess, big or small, is left behind.
The powerful vacuum is also equipped with built-in lights, allowing you to spot hidden dust in hard-to-reach spaces. “One of the features I absolutely love is the headlamp; it really highlights hidden debris, revealing just how much more there is to clean even when you think your floors are spotless,” one five-star Amazon reviewer says. Reviewers also note that, despite being lightweight, it stands up on its own. “The vacuum itself stands up on its own (finally, no more random face‑plants every time I set it down),” another shopper said.
This all-in-one vacuum is especially useful for pet owners, featuring tools that help target stubborn pet hair on sofas, chairs, and other fabric surfaces, as well as headlights to reveal hidden fur and other fine debris in even the smallest nooks and crannies. “I have a large Rottweiler who sheds nonstop. I finally feel like I found a vacuum that helps with pet hair pickup and gets all the hair intertwined in my carpet,” one shopper says. “I have tried so many other vacuum brands with no luck.”
Plus, it easily converts from a stick to a handheld or high-reach vacuum, helping you tackle messes no matter where they are. Best of all? You can score $100 off for a limited time.
Gwen Farrell Adair, who appeared on one of the earliest episodes of M*A*S*H and was the first-ever licensed woman boxing referee, died on Thursday at the age of 94. Her son, Keith Farrell, told TMZ she had died of natural causes in Sherman Oaks, California. A native of Austin, Texas, Farrell made her television debut on the second episode of M*A*S*H as a nurse in 1972. She went on to play multiple roles on the show throughout its 11-season run, including as Nurses Gwen, Wilson, Able, and Butler, as well as an anesthesiologist, Deadline reported. Farrell also appeared in an episode of Starsky and Hutch in 1975 and in the 1977 film, Billy Jack Goes to Washington. Aside from acting, Farrell broke barriers as the first woman to become a licensed boxing referee in 1979. “Her passing leaves a deep void in our hearts, one that cannot be filled,” her family wrote on GoFundMe. “While we are heartbroken, we are also incredibly grateful for the life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind.”
A far-right extremist allegedly plotted an attack on two Dutch princesses, carving their names into axes alongside Nazi slogans, before authorities stopped him. A 33-year-old man is set to appear in court next week after allegedly targeting Princess Catharina-Amalia, 22—the future queen of the Netherlands—and her younger sister Princess Alexia, 20, in a plot uncovered by authorities in February. Police arrested the suspect in The Hague, the governmental seat of the Netherlands and home to the Dutch royal family, where officers say he was carrying two axes engraved with “Alexia” and “Mossad,” the Israeli intelligence agency, along with “Sieg Heil,” the Nazi chant meaning “Hail Victory.” Investigators also recovered a handwritten note that listed both sisters alongside the word “bloodbath.” Authorities have not disclosed a motive and have withheld the suspect’s identity under Dutch privacy laws. The alleged plot adds to ongoing security concerns around Catharina-Amalia. In 2022, authorities uncovered a suspected kidnapping plot targeting her and then-prime minister Mark Rutte.
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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.
The new line wasn’t designed by a committee. Red Wing took a more proactive approach. First, it leveraged state-of-the-art scanning technology to study exactly how workers walked and where pressure points built up.
Next, Red Wing spoke to the workers themselves, asking how they prefer their boots to fit and feel. The result was a premium work boot with every feature informed by the people who wear them the most.
In fact, the worker-first philosophy shows up in every detail of the boots. The slip-resistant outsole keeps your feet sure-footed on ladders. A high-rebound EVA midsole delivers all-day comfort. The boot’s welted heel provides extra stability on uneven terrain. The roomy cemented forefoot is constructed to bend and flex with you. On rainy days, the IronFlex’s three layers of a moisture-deterrent lining, cushioning foam, and waterproof barrier keep feet dry.
Just in time for the summer travel crush, United Airlines is cutting more than 100 flights per day at Chicago’s always-busy O’Hare International Airport to comply with an order from the Federal Aviation Administration. Bizarrely, the cuts have been mandated to prevent widespread delays, according to the FAA, which came up with its remedy following a “series of meetings‚” according to a statement from Donald Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. It wasn’t immediately clear how cutting flights would reduce delays. O’Hare is the busiest airport in America by flight volume, with more than 857,000 takeoffs and landings each day. Omar Idris, United’s Vice President for O’Hare, assured airline personnel in a letter that no staff cuts are planned. The airline will reduce its flights from 780 to 650 per day beginning in June, and will focus on preserving early-morning flight times and peak afternoon traffic, he noted. The FAA has ordered a total of 300 flights to be cut daily at O’Hare, down from the previously planned 3,080 during the summer months.
A high school wrestling coach described by parents as “mild-mannered” is under investigation after allegedly striking a student over a joke during practice. According to an arrest warrant obtained by CT Insider, Steven E. Nelson—a math teacher and head wrestling coach at Norwich Free Academy—was taken into custody following a December incident. Police say Nelson was supervising students on a stationary bike when he told them to increase their speed to 60 or 70 rotations. One student responded with the popular gen-alpha “six-seven” joke—prompting Nelson to allegedly strike him in the face with an open palm. The teen told authorities he was left crying, with Nelson allegedly responding, “Oh, I got you good, is that why you’re crying?” The student was treated at a hospital and had a visible mark on his cheek, according to the warrant. Nelson claimed he only “tapped” the student to refocus him and accidentally made contact with his head. He was placed on paid administrative leave on Dec. 21, the day after the incident.
A group of Amarillo Pickleball Club players was killed when a small plane crashed en route to a tournament in Texas. The Cessna 421C went down Thursday in Wimberley while heading to New Braunfels National Airport for an event at The Cranky Pickle, according to The Daily Mail. Authorities said all five people aboard—including four players and the pilot—were killed after the aircraft crashed into trees. A preliminary investigation found that the aircraft was traveling at “a high rate of speed at the time of impact,” and authorities have not found signs of a mid-air collision. The victims were identified as Seren Wilson, Brooke Skypala, Stacy Hedrick, Glenn Appling, and Hayden Dillard. The tournament has since been canceled. Players are expected to gather for a prayer before events resume Saturday, head pro Martin Robertson told the outlet. In a statement, the club said the loss would be felt deeply across the tight-knit community but stressed the impact on families was “most horrible,” asking for support as loved ones navigate the aftermath.
A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was arrested for allegedly hitting a customer with his car after they refused to tip. On April 29, authorities responded to a call about an accident with injuries at a private residence in Fulton, Missouri. A witness told police that a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver became upset after a customer didn’t tip and then tried to hit the customer with his car, KRCG reported. Authorities made contact with the victim, who had injuries on their hand and said the driver started a verbal argument over not receiving a tip. KRCG, citing court documents, reported that the driver, 36-year-old Zachary Nicholos Walton, told the victim and witness that they were “f--king rude,” and said to them while entering his vehicle, “What are you going to do, b---h? Come get me.” The outlet reported that Walton accelerated toward the victim, who was standing in their driveway, at high speed, striking them before driving away. Police said they found Walton at Domino’s, where he admitted to the act and claimed he did it to scare the victim. Walton was booked into the Callaway County Jail in Missouri on multiple felony charges, including armed criminal action and first-degree assault.
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.
A Texas man allegedly turned comfort food into a cash machine. Police in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas, arrested 23-year-old Keyshun Jones after investigators uncovered what they describe as an $80,000 refund scam centered on mac and cheese, according to USA Today. The scheme dates back to November 2025, when the owner of a local Chick-fil-A flagged suspicious activity. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Jones—who had been fired a month earlier—slipping behind the counter while it was unattended and ringing up roughly 800 orders of mac and cheese, only to immediately refund them to his own credit cards. The alleged haul totaled just over $80,000. Authorities said Jones spent months evading arrest before he was finally taken into custody on April 17. He now faces charges including property theft, money laundering, and evading arrest. Records from Tarrant County Jail show he remains in custody with a bond set at $110,000.
A Florida mom is still fuming after she was forced to attend a hospital Zoom court hearing while in active labor when she objected to a C-section. Cherise Doyley—a then-pregnant mother of three from Jacksonville, Florida—had to attend the hearing from her bed at the University of Florida Health Hospital in late 2024, when she said she wanted a natural birth instead of having her belly cut open. Doctors, who were worried about the small chance of a uterine rupture, objected. Doyley had no legal representation. The hearing was called on behalf of her unborn fetus. It’s the “craziest thing I’ve ever seen‚” she said at the time. While concerned about her baby-to-be, she told the judge: “At the end of the day, if I die from a C-section, nobody on this call is going to take care of my children.” The judge didn’t order a C-section, but said the hospital could perform the surgery without her consent in an emergency. Doyley soon gave birth via C-section to her baby girl, Arewa, who is now over a year old. “When we use the courts to basically... bully someone into an unnecessary medical procedure against their will, it’s akin to torture,” she told Pro Publica.