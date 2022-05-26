‘Goodfellas’ Star Ray Liotta Reportedly Dead at 67

Actor and producer Ray Liotta, best known for his breakout role in Goodfellas, has died at age 67, Deadline reported on Thursday.

According to the Hollywood news site, the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a thriller titled Dangerous Waters.

Following his big break as real-life gangster Henry Hill in the Martin Scorsese-directed classic, the New Jersey-born actor had a lengthy career, most often portraying tough-guy gangsters, federal agents, or police detectives.

In recent years, he starred in HBO’s Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark in a dual role as twin gangsters “Hollywood Dick” and Salvatore “Sally” Moltisanti.

Liotta is survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo and a daughter, Karsen, from his first marriage to Michelle Grace.

This is a developing story...