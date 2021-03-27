This Alt Milk Foams Like Dairy For a Perfect Cup of Coffee
Smooth & Sweet
“Homemade is best, but store bought is fine.” When it comes to dairy-free milk alternatives, that’s not necessarily true. Your run-of-the-mill store bought almond or oat milk is full of preservatives, stabilizers, and binders to make sure it stays blended and shelf stable. If you want the health benefits of homemade without the time and effort (and who wouldn’t?), you want Goodmylk Co..
Instead of using preservatives to keep their milk alternatives fresh, Goodmylk ships frozen concentrates to the same effect. This means you can get next-to-homemade non-dairy milks delivered right to your door. And! By shipping concentrated, Goodmylk is able to use more eco-friendly packaging (no giant jugs) for a more sustainable plant milk.
It’s not just health benefits that make Goodmylk a non-dairy must-try: its milks (or “mylks”) are frothy and foamy – perfect for a morning cup of coffee. If you’ve abandoned shelf-stable alternative milks because they’re watery and thin, Goodmylk is the richer non-milk you need to try.
Almond Mylk Concentrate - 2 pack
Makes 64 oz.
Super Oat Mylk Concentrate - 6 pack
Makes 192 oz.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.