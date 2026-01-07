‘Goodness Gracious!’: CNN Data Guru Reveals Trump Takeover Odds

CNN data guru Harry Enten says Trump’s proposed takeover of Greenland is becoming increasingly likely, much to the chagrin of both Americans and Greenlanders.

The CNN chief data analyst said during Wednesday morning’s episode of CNN News Central that Kalshi odds show a drastic increase in the chance that the U.S. acquires Greenland, whether he buys it or takes it by force.

“Take a look here: the chance that Trump buys any of Greenland by the end of his term. On Friday, it was just 12 percent,” Enten said. “Whoa! Way up there now to 36 percent. A tripling in less than a week, my goodness gracious.”

“They are very much taking what happened in Venezuela, adding on to the comments from the Trump administration of what they might want to do with Greenland, absolutely taking it seriously,” he added. “Not a majority chance at this point, but way, way up from where we were less than a week ago.”

Enten explained that the chance that the U.S. would acquire Greenland by other means was even higher at 43 percent.

Last month, CNN announced a data analytics partnership with Kalshi, a prediction market where users gamble on the likelihood of future events.

“That’s a pretty high chance,” host John Berman said. “A lot of people make bets with numbers like that.”

Enten moved on to explain how Americans and Greenlanders feel about the potential move, with sentiments showing strong opposition on both sides.

“The American people, at least in the polling that we have, before, of course, this entire escalation, didn’t want it,” Enten said, citing a Marquette Law School poll. “We’re talking about 73 percent... Americans oppose the idea of taking over Greenland. Just 27 percent favor it.”

Enten added that among the 73 percent in opposition to a Greenland acquisition were 51 percent of Republicans or people who lean right.

“85 percent of Greenlanders, as of last year, oppose the idea of their country joining the U.S. Just 6 percent,” Enten said, “favor the idea.”

“There are more Americans who believe that, in fact, we faked the moon landing, than Greenlanders who favor the idea of joining the U.S.,” he added.

Following America’s surprise abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Trump administration has hinted that its imperialist ambitions may venture outside of South America.

Trump, 79, thirsted over his desire to acquire Greenland, an autonomous territory under NATO ally Denmark, “for defense,” not even two full days since the U.S. launched military action in Venezuela.

“We do need Greenland, absolutely,” Trump told reporters at his golf club in West Palm Beach.

The White House told Reuters in a statement that “acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States,” and did not rule out the use of military force, saying it was “always an option.”