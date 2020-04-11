Google and Apple Announce Bluetooth Coronavirus Tracker

Google and Apple announced Friday that they are teaming up to release new software in May to track the spread of the new coronavirus in an effort to provide epidemiologists with more data. The opt-in program will make use of bluetooth to track a user’s location and establish contact between people. Users can self-report being positive for COVID-19, and by tracing location histories, public health authorities hope to better their chances of implementing effective containment measures. Apple and Google make the majority of smartphone operating systems, likely meaning the software will be widely available.