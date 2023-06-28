CHEAT SHEET
    1

    Google Backs Away From Drag Show Pride Event After Employees Gripe

    ‘PROVACATIVE’

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    The logo of Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021.

    Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    Google quietly removed a public, company-sponsored “Pride and Drag Show” from its internal company events page after a small group of employees circulated a petition opposing the event, according to CNBC reported. “A few hundred” of the company’s 140,000-or-so employees signed the petition claiming the “provocative and inflammatory” event, featuring drag performer Peaches Christ, was a “direct affront to the religion [sic] beliefs and sensitivities of Christians,” CNBC reported. Around the same time, the tech giant seemed to distance itself from the show and began encouraging employees to attend a separate social gathering at its offices instead. Held at LGBTQ+ bar Beaux in San Francisco, the Peaches Christ event was open to the public so employees could still attend, a Google spokesperson told CNBC. Google confirmed it stopped categorizing the performance as a company-recognized diversity, equity and inclusion event but did not address the petition. “We’ve long been very proud to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community,” the spokesperson said. “Our Pride celebrations have regularly featured drag artists for many years, including several this year.”

